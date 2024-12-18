President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of key figures at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources

Tinubu's new appointments reconstructed the executive management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities

The presidency, in a statement on Wednesday, December 18, released the full list of the new appointees

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

These authorities are responsible for harnessing and developing Nigeria's water resources for various purposes, including irrigation, flood control, and water supply.

Here are the newly appointed executives for each authority:

- Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority: Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun (Chairman), Engr. Dr. Adedeji Ashiru (Managing Director), and four other executive directors.

- Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority: Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko (Chairman), Samuel Mahmud Mohammed (Managing Director), and five other executive directors.

- Chad Basin Development Authority: Prof. Abdu Dauda (Chairman), Tijjani Musa Tumsa (Managing Director), and five other executive directors.

- Benin-Owena Development Authority: Hon. Mike Ohio Ezomo (Chairman), Femi Adekanbi (Managing Director), and five other executive directors.

- Niger Delta Basin Development Authority: Chief (Barr.) Ebikemi Boi Bosin (Chairman), Hon. Amgbare Ebitimi (Managing Director), and five other executive directors.

- Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority: Haruna Y. Usman (Chairman), Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja (Managing Director), and five other executive directors.

- Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority: Alh. Abdullateef Alakawa (Chairman), Engr. George Olumoroti (Managing Director), and five other executive directors.

These authorities play a crucial role in Nigeria's water resources management, and their reconstitution is expected to enhance their effectiveness in addressing the country's water challenges.

