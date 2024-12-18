A 40-year-old man, Timothy Atolagbe, has been arraigned in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a victim of nearly N9.88 million by falsely promising a Canadian study visa

The charges include conspiracy, obtaining by false pretense, and forgery, with offences committed between July 2023 and June 2024

Atolagbe has pleaded not guilty, and the court has set bail at N4 million, with the case adjourned to January 17, 2025

A 40-year-old man, Timothy Atolagbe, has been arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Iba for allegedly defrauding a victim of N9,879,928 under the false pretense of procuring a Canadian study visa.

Atolagbe faces four counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretense, and forgery, as presented by the police prosecutor, Inspector Chinedu Njoku.

Lagos Court Arraigns Man for Defrauding Student of Nearly N10 Million in Visa Fraud

Source: Original

The offences were allegedly committed between July 2023 and June 2024, with the incident taking place in Ajangbadi, a suburb of Lagos State.

Details of the Fraud

Inspector Njoku explained that Atolagbe, along with others still at large, conspired to deceive a prospective student, Damilola Michael, by promising to facilitate a Canadian study visa.

Atolagbe allegedly forged documents from CBBC Career College, Canada, to obtain money from Michael.

Additionally, Atolagbe is accused of obtaining N150,000 from Durosimi Adeola under the false pretense of facilitating employment.

Court Proceedings

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. Magistrate D. S. Odukoya granted bail at N4 million with two sureties in like sum, requiring verification of tax payments and addresses.

The case has been adjourned until January 17, 2025, for further mention.

Court Sentences Man to 68 Years in Prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that an American businessman, Marco Antonio Ramirez, has been sentenced to 68 years in prison for orchestrating a $1.6 million visa fraud scheme.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, comes after a drawn-out legal battle that involved two separate cases prosecuted by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ramirez, who ran multiple businesses, including USA NOW LLC and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, defrauded his victims under the guise of securing U.S. visas through the EB-5 investor program.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng