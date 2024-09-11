An American businessman, Marco Antonio Ramirez, has been sentenced to 68 years in prison by a Lagos court for defrauding victims of $1.6 million in a visa scam

Ramirez falsely promised U.S. green cards through the EB-5 investor program but failed to deliver after collecting substantial sums from multiple victims

Justice Mojisola Dada found him guilty on multiple counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and stealing

An American businessman, Marco Antonio Ramirez, has been sentenced to 68 years in prison for orchestrating a $1.6 million visa fraud scheme.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, comes after a drawn-out legal battle that involved two separate cases prosecuted by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ramirez, who ran multiple businesses, including USA NOW LLC and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, defrauded his victims under the guise of securing U.S. visas through the EB-5 investor program.

The program, designed to provide U.S. green cards to foreign investors, requires a substantial financial commitment to qualifying U.S. businesses. Ramirez, however, failed to fulfill his promises after collecting $1.2 million from multiple victims, including Godson Onyemaechi Echegile and Abubakar Umar Sadiq.

American man gets 68 years in Lagos for $1.6 million

The court initially arraigned Ramirez on a 12-count charge, which was later amended to 16 counts, including obtaining money under false pretenses and stealing.

Justice Dada, after considering evidence submitted by the EFCC, including documents and witness testimony, ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Ramirez was sentenced to 10 years for each of the 16 counts, with the sentences running concurrently.

In a separate case involving a $368,698.24 fraud, Ramirez was also found guilty of defrauding additional victims under similar false pretenses.

One of the victims, Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon, paid $250,000 as part of an investment that Ramirez falsely claimed would qualify him for a U.S. green card. Another victim, Oludare Talabi, paid over $50,000 for what was presented as a U.S. L1 visa application, which Ramirez failed to deliver.

Justice Dada sentenced Ramirez to an additional 68 years, with eight-year sentences for each of counts one to six and 10-year sentences for counts seven and eight. The sentences will run concurrently with the earlier convictions.

Throughout the trial, Ramirez maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges. His defense, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Lawal Pedro, was marked by multiple adjournments and delays in filing defense documents. However, the court was resolute, concluding that Ramirez had engaged in a systematic scheme to defraud his victims.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to crack down on international fraud schemes and ensure justice for victims.

