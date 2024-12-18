Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has commenced the payment of new minimum wage to workers in the state

The workers in their hundreds gathered at the office of the governor on Tuesday, December 17, to express their appreciation to him after receiving the payment of the new minimum wage

Permanent secretaries and junior officers thanked the governor as the new minimum wage reflected across the board

Ekiti state workers were overjoyed on Tuesday, December 17, as they received their December salary alerts, which reflected the new minimum wage of N70,000.

Hundreds of workers, including permanent secretaries, gathered at the governor's office in Ado Ekiti, singing and dancing in appreciation of the payment.

They thanked Governor Biodun Oyebanji's administration for fulfilling his promise to ensure they received a good deal in the minimum wage payment. The workers were particularly grateful for including permanent secretaries in the new wage arrangement, which marked a significant departure from previous practices.

Ekiti workers celebrate as Governor Oyebanjo begins payment of new minimum wage Photo Credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

Has Ekiti started paying new minimum wage?

Governor Oyebanji's administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to workers' welfare and well-being, and this move has been seen as a major boost to the state's workforce.

Oyebanji attributed the payment of the new minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu's reforms, which have increased the allocation of funds to states.

He noted that without these reforms, many state governments would not have been able to pay the minimum wage. Oyebanji also hinted at the possibility of increasing the minimum wage further if the state's financial situation improves.

The payment of the new minimum wage is a significant development in Ekiti state. It reflects the Oyebanji administration's commitment to prioritising workers' welfare and well-being. The state government has also demonstrated its commitment to transparency and accountability by ensuring that all categories of workers benefit from the new minimum wage.

See the governor's statement here:

Kebbi governor approves N75,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir Idris, the governor of Kebbi state, announced ₦75,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Idris made the announcement after signing the new minimum wage edict into law at the state house on Wednesday, October 23.

The governor, a former union leader, signed the new minimum wage into law in the presence of the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng