Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced that his government will commence the implementation of N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state from January 2025

This decision was reached at the meeting between the state government and the leadership of the organised labour in the state

Prince Dotun Oyelade, the state commissioner for information and orientation, said the new minimum wage payment would be made from July 1, 2024

The Oyo State Government has reached an agreement with organized labour to implement the new minimum wage of N80,000 for workers, effective January 2025. This development comes after a successful negotiation between the state government and labour leaders

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the new minimum wage salary structure will take effect nominally from July 1, 2024, but financially from January 1, 2025.

Oyo workers to get new minimum wage from January 2025 Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

This means that workers will start receiving the new salary in January 2025, while those who retire between July 1st and December 31, 2024, will have their retirement benefits calculated based on the new minimum wage.

Oyo commences minimum wage implementation

The Oyo State Government has urged all ministries and extra-ministerial departments to increase their revenue generation drive to improve the state's internally generated revenue (IGR). The state government currently pays over N6 billion monthly on salaries and wages, amounting to over N77 billion annually, making Oyo State one of the third highest-paying state employers of labour in the federation.

The implementation of the new minimum wage is a significant development for workers in Oyo State, who will begin the year 2025 with a new salary scale across the board. They will also receive the traditional 13th-month salary, which they have enjoyed since 2019 under Governor Seyi Makinde's administration.

The agreement between the Oyo State Government and organized labour is a positive step towards improving the welfare of workers in the state. With the new minimum wage implementation, workers can expect a significant increase in their salaries, which will undoubtedly positively impact their standard of living.

Source: Legit.ng