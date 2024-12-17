First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s initiative has already set aside N1.9 billion for elderly citizens across Nigeria, with N50 million allocated for Nasarawa state elders alone

Each elderly beneficiary in Nasarawa state received N200,000 as part of the programme, marking an increase from last year’s N100,000 grant

Busola Kukoyi, SSA media to the First Lady, confirmed the development in a statement, accompanied by photos released on Tuesday to the press

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu disbursed N50 million to 250 elderly, vulnerable women and men drawn from across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa state on Tuesday, December 17.

Remi Tinubu releases N50 million to elders in Nasarawa. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

She made this known at the second edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative (Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Mrs. Tinubu, the programme was designed to support the welfare of elderly citizens aged 65 years and above in the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking further, she explained that a total of N1.9 billion had been earmarked for distribution to the aged women and men across the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This move, she noted, is aimed at cushioning the effects of economic challenges being faced by the citizens.

The First Lady who was represented by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim, further explained that veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association would also benefit from the gesture.

Also, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring that things will get better.

Matawalle also announced that in addition to the 250 elderly being supported by the RHI, the Ministry will support an additional 250 veterans with N200,000.00 each.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the initial grant of N100,000 to N200,000 this year in order to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festival season.

“A total of N1.9bn will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI coordinators in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA have received N50m each, out of which N200,000 will be distributed to each beneficiary.”

Alongside financial aid, the First Lady announced that free medical care would soon be available for senior citizens across the country to improve their health and quality of life.

Busola Kukoyi, SSA media to the First Lady, confirmed this in a statement shared on her X page on Tuesday, accompanied by photos.

Source: Legit.ng