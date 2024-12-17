The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)Awka in Anambra state has been thrown into mourning

Dr Fabian Osita, a lecturer at the Business Department was shot dead during a carjacking attempt

An eyewitness said the armed men double-crossed Osita's Toyota Corolla car as he was driving and made way with it

Awka, Anambra state - A lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dr Fabian Osita, has been shot dead by a car-snatching syndicate.

It was gathered that the deceased was a lecturer at the Business Department of the institution before his death.

Osita was shot dead while driving home from work near the high-tension area in Aroma in Awka on Monday, December 16.

According to The Punch, a source said the assailants double-crossed Osita in a bid to made way his car.

The car snatcher shot the lecturer dead in the head as he attempted to put up a resistance.

“The armed men double-crossed his Toyota Corolla car as he was driving and made an attempt to take it, but he put up a resistance and unfortunately, he was shot in the head and he died instantly.

“The hoodlums abandoned his corpse and drove away in his vehicle. He was already dead before help could come to him.”

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Ken Chukwurah, said the matter has been reported at the DSS.

The Anambra State police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the gunmen made away with his car, a Corolla 2006 model, Ash colour with an Enugu Plate number.

Ikenga said called on eyewitnesses/members of the public for information to aid the investigation.

