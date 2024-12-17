Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - A level four officer of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority, Kehinde Fabunmi, has been killed by a restless driver at Agbowo in the Ibadan North local government area of the state.

Fabunmi was killed by the driver of a Black 4matic Benz while attempting to escape arrest on Saturday, December 14.

As reported by The Punch, the driver disobeyed a traffic light and was apprehended by the officers.

The OYRTMA Chairman, Adekoya Adesagba, vowed to prosecute the reckless driver over the death of Fabunmi.

Adesagba said the driver attempted to flee the scene but he was apprehended by officers at the University of Ibadan area.

He added that the driver is in police custody as the case was adjourned till Thursday, December 19 because the Magistrate Court, Iyaganku, is on a weekday break.

“The driver, trying to escape after being apprehended by OYRTMA officers, reversed his vehicle and in an attempt to zoom out, hit and killed Fabunmi, who had approached the vehicle at the front.

“He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital at Orogun, where he received treatment. He was later transferred to another hospital within the Ibadan metropolis where he was unfortunately pronounced dead,”

