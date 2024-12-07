Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

United Kingdom - The reason why the United Kingdom immigration upper tribunal approved the deportation of Nigerian-born Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has emerged.

The 44-year-old Nigerian is the pastor and founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church in London, United Kingdom.

The tribunal ruled that Adegboyega had “grossly inflated” his contributions Photo credit: @DianoPeters

As reported by The Punch, the upper tribunal judges, Bruce and Rastogi, cited Adegboyega’s unlawful stay in the UK and exaggeration of his community work claims.

The tribunal described his claims as “hyperbolic” and unsupported by substantive evidence.

The tribunal ruled that Adegboyega had “grossly inflated” his contributions and that failed to provide corroborative evidence that the UK police endorsed and supported his works.

According to the court, Adegboyega’s work could continue without his presence in the UK.

The tribunal also dismissed his marriage to a British citizen, Mary as insufficient to counterbalance his immigration violations (arrived in the UK on a visitor’s visa in 2005 but did not leave when it expired).

The court affirmed that:

“We do, however, note the absence of corroborative evidence in respect of the most prominent agencies that the appellant (Adegboyega) claims as his supporters.

“There was nothing before us from the Metropolitan Police, Downing Street, the Mayor of London, or the Home Office, all institutions which the appellant claims to have enthusiastically endorsed his work,”

Pastor Tobi addresses £1.87 Million fraud allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adegboyega continues to trend on social media following the allegations levelled against him.

It will be recalled that the celebrity cleric has been said to face deportation due to the misappropriation of church funds.

Pastor Tobi, who is the cousin of Star Wars actor John Boyega, revealed that he was not arrested while urging Nigerians to be proud of him.

