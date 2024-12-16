The Zone-2 Police Command in Lagos arrested two suspected fraudsters specialising in forging foreign certificates and engaging in online scams

The suspects, caught in a Lekki hotel, offered a N66 million bribe, which the police rejected

Collaborations with Interpol and the Ghanaian Embassy aim to trace accomplices and verify fraudulent documents linked to the suspects' activities

The Zone-2 Police Command in Lagos has arrested two suspected international fraudsters allegedly involved in forging foreign certificates in Lagos and Ghana.

The suspects, identified as Elvis, 23, and Kelly, 24, reportedly offered a N66 million bribe to evade justice - a proposal firmly rejected by the police.

AIG Adegoke Fayoade, head of the Zone-2 Command, disclosed details of the arrest on Monday, describing the suspects as masterminds behind forgery operations targeting foreign institutions and African universities.

"These individuals deceived unsuspecting victims online, amassing significant wealth from their fraudulent activities," he said.

The arrests came after credible intelligence was received from Nigerians in the diaspora. Acting swiftly, detectives tracked the suspects to a luxury hotel in Lekki, Lagos, where they were apprehended while attempting to flee.

Fraudsters amassed wealth from deceit

According to the police, the suspects used their ill-gotten gains to acquire luxury cars and properties across Nigeria. Documents recovered during a search included a forged certificate from Blue Crest College in Ghana, a fake student identity card from Academic City College in Ghana, and other fraudulent materials such as transcripts and recommendation letters.

The suspects admitted paying 26,000 Ghana Cedis to a Nigerian accomplice in Ghana to procure the fake documents, which they claimed were for evading arrest and securing residency permits.

Online scams and impersonation

Beyond certificate forgery, the suspects are alleged to have orchestrated elaborate online fraud schemes. These include romance scams and the use of fraudulent foreign bank accounts, a tactic known as "Facebook bombing."

The suspects also impersonated a U.S. Army officer, Captain Donald Rowe, on Instagram, duping victims by claiming to be a soldier stationed in Syria.

When the police intensified their investigation, the suspects attempted to bribe officers with N66 million. However, the command turned down the offer and documented the funds as evidence.

Nigeria Police collaborating with foreign officials

The Zone-2 Command is now collaborating with the Ghanaian Embassy and Interpol to trace accomplices and verify the authenticity of recovered documents. This marks another milestone for the command, which rejected a N174 million bribe in November in a separate case involving another suspect.

“This case underscores our commitment to integrity and justice,” Fayoade stated.

“We are determined to dismantle the network of fraudsters operating across borders.”

