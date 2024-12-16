Over 325 terrorists have been prosecuted and convicted by the Federal Government, with some receiving sentences as long as 70 years in prison

This significant legal milestone was achieved through Phase 5 and Phase 6 trials at the Kainji Detention Facility

The federal government remains committed to delivering justice and ensuring the safety of Nigerians

The Federal Government has successfully prosecuted and convicted over 325 terrorists, with some receiving sentences as long as 70 years in prison.

The achievement was realized through the Phase 5 and Phase 6 trials held at the Kainji Detention Facility.

Nigerian government convicts over 325 terrorists at Kainji detention facility. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum/X

Source: Facebook

Detailed Convictions in Phase 6 Trials

The Phase 5 trial, which occurred in July 2024, saw 143 cases heard, resulting in 125 convictions.

During Phase 6, held at the same venue from December 9 to 13, 2024, a total of 237 cases were heard, with 200 convictions secured.

Statements from the National Counter Terrorism Centre

According to a statement released on Sunday by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, the convicted terrorists received various sentences ranging from the death penalty to life imprisonment and terms of 20 to 70 years, depending on the severity of their crimes.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in its unwavering campaign against terrorism, including Boko Haram insurgency, IPOB insurrection, and banditry. Over 200 terrorists have been successfully prosecuted and convicted during the just-concluded Phase 6 Terrorism Trials held at the Kainji Detention Facility from December 9 to 13, 2024,” the statement read.

Heinous Crimes and Maximum Penalties

In the corridors of justice, the gavel fell hardest on those whose crimes defied humanity. Among the condemned were perpetrators of unspeakable acts—merciless attacks on women and children, the desecration of sacred sites, the cold-blooded slaughter of innocents, and the heart-wrenching abduction of the vulnerable in the brutal assault on Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State.

“Individuals involved in terrorism-financing, a critical enabler of violent activities, were sentenced to life imprisonment, underscoring the Federal Government’s unyielding resolve to dismantle all aspects of terrorist networks,” the statement continued.

Commitment to Justice and Safety

The government emphasized its commitment to delivering justice for victims of terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

Measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of judicial officers, witnesses, and other stakeholders involved in the trials.

“The trials, presided over by five Federal High Court judges, were conducted in strict compliance with international standards of justice, marking a critical step in restoring peace and stability in affected regions across the country. This initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to global best practices in prosecuting terrorism-related cases and aligns with international conventions aimed at protecting fundamental rights,” the statement concluded.

Bomb Explosion Hits APC-Governed State

Previously, Legit.ng reported that two people have been reportedly killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a housing estate under construction in Dalwa, Borno state.

Borno is governed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Professor Babagana Zulum.

The explosion happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, about the time Governor Zulum and his Yobe counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, were commissioning housing estates in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng