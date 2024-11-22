The Enugu state government has reacted to the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a key figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Finnish Government

In a statement on Friday, Governor Peter Mbah's administration described Ekpa as a "common criminal" and "terrorist" who has exploited the suffering of the Igbo people for personal gain

In a twist, the state government expressed readiness to provide evidence of Ekpa’s alleged horrific activities in the southeast to ensure his prosecution, whether in Finland or Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Peter Mbah-led Enugu state government has hailed the Republic of Finland for the arrest of Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based leader of the criminal group Autopilots and the Eastern Security Network.

Mbah hails Simon Ekpa's arrest, makes fresh pledge. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

Enugu govt to provide evidence of Simon Ekpa's alleged horrors

Mbah described Ekpa as a common criminal and terrorist with no regard for the welfare of the Igbo people.

In a statement released on Friday, November 22, by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Mbah labelled Ekpa a murderer and fraudster who thrives on the suffering of his people while living extravagantly abroad.

As reported by The Nation, the state government, however, pledged its readiness to provide evidence of Ekpa’s alleged atrocities against the Igbo community to ensure his prosecution and conviction, whether in Finland or Nigeria.

“This arrest is in line with the demand of Governor Peter Mbah Administration, which has repeatedly made it known that Ekpa is a megalomaniac, common criminal, murderer, and fraudster, who takes joy in feeding fat on the manipulated emotions of Ndigbo and inflicting misery on the South East region.

“Ekpa has for long, and unfortunately from Finland, made a living by creating a siege climate and mentality in the South East, destroying lives, property, and the Igbo trademark of entrepreneurship and hard work. He thrives on manipulating, exploiting, and extorting the people on the pretext of fighting for their interest and for the restoration of Biafra,” the government said.

Simon Ekpa's alleged arrest

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin, a self-proclaimed ally of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, is accused of inciting violence and disrupting public order in Nigeria's South-East region.

Finnish authorities have detained Ekpa alongside accomplices, marking a significant step in international efforts to combat cross-border terrorism and online incitement.

Read more about Simon Ekpa here:

Nigerians react to Simon Ekpa's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simon Ekpa was detained in Finland on allegations of inciting terrorism.

The District Court of Päijät-Häme on Thursday, November 21, ordered his detention based on probable cause, accusing him of using social media to promote separatist propaganda

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng