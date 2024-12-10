The 27th Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) started on Monday, December 9 at the Redemption Camp

The RCCG general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, said the 2024 Holy Ghost Congress will be different

Pastor Adeboye said the Lord has promised to propel the worshippers forward in every area of their lives during the Congress

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has declared open the 27th Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), themed Onward Christian Soldiers.

Adeboye delivered the opening message, emphasizing praise as a powerful spiritual weapon on Monday, December 9.

Adeboye said praising God creates a foundation for lasting victories. Photo credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

As reported by the Vanguard, Adeboye, in his welcome address said the 2024 Holy Ghost Congress would be unforgettable.

Pastor Adeboye assured worshippers that praising God creates a foundation for lasting victories.

He gave thanks to God for His preservation despite the challenges of the year 2024.

The popular man of God urged participants to embrace their roles as soldiers of Christ.

“This Congress is different, as reflected in the theme, Onward Christian Soldiers. It is both a call and a charge—to those already in the Lord’s army and those ready to join. Are you prepared to march forward with Him leading the way?”

Admonishing the worshippers, Adeboye said:

“Pay attention to every message. Pray like never before. The Lord has promised a Congress that will propel us forward spiritually, physically, emotionally, and materially. Are you ready to play your part?”

The Holy Ghost Congress began in 1998 with Lekki 98, a historic gathering of over seven million worshippers at Lekki Beach.

