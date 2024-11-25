The NIS said the Contactless Passport Application System app is now accessible on the Google Playstore

However, it pointed out that only Nigerians in the USA and Canada can now utilize the geofencing feature

The service also announced that the worldwide usage would commence from December 1st

The Nigeria Immigration Service has said that the Contactless Passport Application System app is now available on Google Playstore as “NIS Mobile".

Announcing this on its X page, it stated that the worldwide usage would commence from December 1st.

However, it noted that the current Geo-fencing feature is only available for use by Nigerians in Canada and the USA.

“The Contactless Passport Application System app is now available on Google Playstore as ‘NIS Mobile’. Please remember that the worldwide usage would commence from December 1st.

“The current Geo-fencing feature means it’s only available for use by Nigerians in Canada and the USA.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government, under President Bola Tinubu, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the passport application process, introducing a contactless biometric capture system to streamline the experience for citizens.

The minister of interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the launch of a new contactless passport processing app that will allow eligible Nigerians to apply for and receive their passports without visiting passport offices.

This initiative, which is part of the federal government's broader efforts to simplify the passport application process, will apply to Nigerians aged 18 and above, as well as those seeking to renew expired passports.

Immigration service unveils contactless passport renewal

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a phased rollout of a new contactless passport renewal system, starting in Canada on November 1, 2024.

This innovative initiative is aimed at reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices.

Following its launch in Canada, the service will extend to the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, and by December 1, it will be available in Nigeria and other global locations.

