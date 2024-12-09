Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Chamber of Mines and Geological Workers has congratulated the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI), Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi for her reappointment.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renewed the tenure of Umaru for a second term in office as SMDF/PAGMI boss.

The miners applauded the reappointment of Umaru describing her as a visionary leader and master strategist.

The Chairman, Silas Kefas, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 9, Daily Independent reports.

He said the reform has repositioned Nigeria as a competitive player in the global minerals market.

“It was a well-thought-out decision and underscored the government’s confidence in her impactful leadership aimed at harnessing the solid minerals sector’s full potential and economic diversification essential for sustainable development and prosperity."

Kefas said Umaru-Shinkafi has revolutionalized the sector with her laudable reform, attracting local and foreign investors.

“We identify with Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi’s remarkable leadership and will always partner with SMDF/PAGMI to take the solid minerals sector to greater heights.

“We are all in it together to diversify and revamp the economy in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda."

FG shuts down Gold mine, names location

Meanwhile, Legit.ng President Tinubu-led federal government closed an illegal gold mine located in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Federal Government's determination to halt illegal mining and reposition the sector led to the actions taken.

