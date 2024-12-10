The magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has given a fresh ruling in the defamation case involving human rights activist, Dele Farotimi

he presiding magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, denied Farotimi bail over alleged defamation of Aare Afe Babalola

Farotimi was arraigned in court on Tuesday, December 10 for alleged defamation of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, December 10 denied the human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, bail over alleged defamation of Aare Afe Babalola.

The presiding magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, adjourned the application of bail to December 20.

Adeosun gave the ruling at the resumed sitting after Farotimi was arraigned in court for alleged defamation of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

According to Vanguard, he gave the ruling after the counsel to the police, Samson Osobu, proved that the bail application Farotimi submitted was incompetent and irregular.

Legit.ng recalls that Peter Obi visited Babalola over Farotimi's alleged defamation case in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Monday, December 9.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate pleaded with Babalola to please consider Farotimi and forgive him.

After meeting with Babalola, Obi went to the correctional centre to meet with Farotimi.

Photo of Farotimi in handcuff attracts heated reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, condemned the handcuffing of Farotimi by officers of the Nigerian Correlation Centre in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

Farotimi was captured in a photo handcuff while he was being taken to the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday morning, December 8.

Effiong described handcuffing Farotimi as preposterous as he did not pose any threat or resist being taken to court.

