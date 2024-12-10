BREAKING: Court Denies Dele Farotimi Bail, Gives Reason
- The magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has given a fresh ruling in the defamation case involving human rights activist, Dele Farotimi
- he presiding magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, denied Farotimi bail over alleged defamation of Aare Afe Babalola
- Farotimi was arraigned in court on Tuesday, December 10 for alleged defamation of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, December 10 denied the human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, bail over alleged defamation of Aare Afe Babalola.
The presiding magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, adjourned the application of bail to December 20.
Adeosun gave the ruling at the resumed sitting after Farotimi was arraigned in court for alleged defamation of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
According to Vanguard, he gave the ruling after the counsel to the police, Samson Osobu, proved that the bail application Farotimi submitted was incompetent and irregular.
Legit.ng recalls that Peter Obi visited Babalola over Farotimi's alleged defamation case in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Monday, December 9.
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate pleaded with Babalola to please consider Farotimi and forgive him.
After meeting with Babalola, Obi went to the correctional centre to meet with Farotimi.
Read more stories on Dele Farotimi's alleged defamation case:
- Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail over alleged defamation
- Dele Farotimi: Yoruba Council Sends Message to Tinubu, IGP, AGF Over Arrest of Human Rights Lawyer
- Nationwide Protest Looms As Obidients Demand Immediate Release of Dele Farotimi
Photo of Farotimi in handcuff attracts heated reactions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, condemned the handcuffing of Farotimi by officers of the Nigerian Correlation Centre in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.
Farotimi was captured in a photo handcuff while he was being taken to the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday morning, December 8.
Effiong described handcuffing Farotimi as preposterous as he did not pose any threat or resist being taken to court.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.