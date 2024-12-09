Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has condemned the handcuffing of Dele Farotimi by officers of the Nigerian Correlation Centre in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

Farotimi was captured in a photo handcuff while he was being taken to the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday morning, December 8.

Effiong said Dele Farotimi is a political prisoner and will come out stronger Photo credit:@atiku/@InibeheEffiong

Source: Twitter

Effiong described handcuffing Farotimi as preposterous as he did not pose any threat or resist being taken to court.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @InibeheEffiong.

The social commentator said Farotimi is a political prisoner and will come out stronger.

“Can @CorrectionsNg explain why they had to handcuff @DeleFarotimi while taking him to the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti this morning for arraignment?

“This is preposterous.

“He did not pose any threat and did not resist being taken to court.

“Dele Farotimi is a political prisoner and will come out stronger.”

Nigerians react as Farotimi appears in Handcuff

@iam_arinzona

The government agencies are the highest law breaker in Nigeria. Sometimes they don't even know lack of training and ethics.

@EbituPromise

This concerns the Nigeria Police and the Judiciary. Is handcuffing necessary in a murder case or when dealing with a wanted criminal? They seem to be trying to justify the allegations.

@SimoncoleB

It's so sad, the Nigerian story . The tale of alleged corrupt institutions who no longer work for the citizens but allegedly used as weapons against the common man.

@osoriaasibor

Handcuffing him was a plus for us. We have more proof to show now that Dele is a political prisoner. We have proof that Afe Balalola is a judicial bully and tyrant. We have reason to think that the Nigerian justice system is wack.

Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail

Legit.ng earlier reported that Farotimi was granted bail of N50 million by the Ekiti State High Court.

The court on Monday, December 9, granted Farotimi bail on the condition that his surety must have N50 million and landed property in like sum.

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate confirmed and shared further details.

