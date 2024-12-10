Dele Farotimi: Peter Obi visits Afe Babalola In Ekiti, Details Emerge
- Details of the visit of Peter Obi to Aare Afe Babalola over Dele Farotimi's case, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital have emerged
- The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate pleaded with Babalola to please consider Farotimi and forgive him
- After meeting with Babalola, Obi went to the correctional centre to meet with Farotimi on Monday, December 9
Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has visited Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti over the ongoing defamation case against Dele Farotimi.
Obi had in-depth discussions with Babalola on the situation of the activist and lawyer on Monday, December 9.
Social activist, Moses Paul, said after the meeting Obi the correctional service in Ado-Ekiti where Farotimi has been remanded until he meets his bail conditions.
Sowore reacts as Peter Obi visits Afe Babalola to seek pardon for Dele Farotimi: “Colossal injustice”
Paul shared video and pictures of Obi's visit to Babalola via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Drmopaul
“Today, Mr. @PeterObi traveled from Lagos to Ekiti State, dedicating the entire day to meaningful engagements. He visited Aare Afe Babalola at his office within the Afe Babalola University, where they had in-depth discussions on critical issues, including the situation of activists and lawyer @DeleFarotimi. Following this, Mr.
@PeterObi proceeded to the prison facility where @DeleFarotimi is being held. In a private meeting, he expressed solidarity and engaged in a candid exchange aimed at addressing the prevailing challenges.”
According to The Punch, a source said Obi appealed with Babalola on the matter of Farotimi.
“After Obi made his case for Farotimi, Babalola asked whether he had seen Farotimi that he had come to appeal on his behalf to know whether he had been remorseful.
“Baba told Obi that everything depended on whether Farotimi was remorseful for his actions or not.
“Obi pleaded with Babalola to please consider Farotimi and forgive him.”
Another source said:
“So, consequent upon that, Obi went to the correctional centre to meet with Farotimi. But I cannot say yet what transpired there. But I can tell you that Obi went there to meet him.”
Photo of Farotimi in handcuff attracts heated reactions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong condemned the handcuffing of Farotimi by officers of the Nigerian Correlation Centre in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.
Farotimi was captured in a photo handcuff while he was being taken to the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday morning, December 8.
Effiong described handcuffing Farotimi as preposterous as he did not pose any threat or resist being taken to court.
