About a year after it began recruitment of some Nigerians into the Federal Fire Service, FFS, the federal government is now set to conclude the exercise.

Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Ja’afaru Ahmed disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to notify candidates who applied for recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS) to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career from Monday 9th December, 2024, to check if they were successful in the final stage of the recruitment exercise and proceed to print their invitation letter”, he stated.

According to a Daily Trust report, he said that the final documentation exercise will hold at the Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Centre located within the headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Abuja from 9th to 21st December.

“Applicants are expected to appear in white top and shorts as well come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials.

“Applicants are also to ensure that they appear on the date indicated on their invitation letter as well as follow strictly the information contained therein”, he added.

