Pastor Enoch Adeboye has asked Christians to rely on the wisdom of God in doing whatever they want to do in life

In his 'Open Heaven' message on Monday, December 9, 2024, Adeboye threw light on 1 Corinthians 1:25-29, the 'Bible reading' for the day

The Redeemed Christian Church of God's general overseer shared a prayer point for divine discernment

Mowe, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released the Open Heaven Daily Devotional for Monday, December 9, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that according to RCCG members, the Open Heavens Devotional by Pastor Adeboye is a guide to close fellowship with God in spirit. Christians who intend to boost their spiritual life read and study it anytime anywhere, the church's members say.

Open Heavens 2024 Daily Devotional guide is authored by Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Photos credit: @pastoreaadeboyeofficial

The RCCG leader reportedly authored it through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

In his message for Monday, December 9, 2024, Pastor Adeboye asked his followers to apply Godly wisdom in their affairs. He urged them to do away with "worldly wisdom".

Per a video on Ark of God TV, Pastor Adeboye said:

"Wisdom strengtheneth the wise more than ten mighty men which are in the city - according to Ecclesiastes 7:19.

"The scripture above tells us that a wise man can be stronger than ten mighty men put together. Therefore, one can say that having wisdom is a very good thing."

Furthermore, Adeboye advised that wisdom should be based on the word of God, else, 'a time is coming when people who seek and apply worldly wisdom in their activities will hide their faces in shame'.

Open Heaven 9 December 2024: Prayer point

Father, please give me Your wisdom so I can live a fulfilled life.

