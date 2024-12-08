ASUU-LASU has begun an indefinite strike due to the Lagos State Government's failure to implement a federal salary increment for its members

The university union calls for salary harmonisation and urges students to remain calm and supportive

ASUU-LASU refutes the students' union's claim that academic activities will continue unhindered

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has embarked on a total and indefinite strike action.

This decision arises from the Lagos State Government's failure to implement a federally approved salary increment of 25 and 35 percent for its members since January 2023.

ASUU commences indefinite strike in LASU. Photo credit: LASU/X

Source: Getty Images

The strike officially began on 6 December, according to a statement by ASUU-LASU Chairperson Professor Ibrahim Bakare and Secretary Sylvester Idowu, dated 8 December.

Reasons Behind the Strike

ASUU-LASU expressed frustration that the salary increment has been implemented at all federal universities and 18 state universities, yet LASU remains excluded.

This strike aligns with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) decision of all staff unions within the university, including the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Appeal for Salary Harmonisation

The union has called on the Lagos State Government to harmonise the salary scale of its members with those at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology and the Lagos State University of Education.

ASUU-LASU pointed out that the government has not implemented the recommendations of a committee set up to address this salary harmonisation.

Message to Students

ASUU-LASU urged students to exhibit maturity, solidarity, and understanding during this period of industrial action.

The union advised students to remain calm and to follow developments as they unfold. Additionally, ASUU-LASU dismissed statements from the students' union that suggested only ASUU members were striking and that academic activities would continue normally.

Lagos Rally Against LASU's Dismissal of Lecturers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos Zone, is set to hold a protest rally today in solidarity with five lecturers from Lagos State University (LASU) who were dismissed from their positions in what the union describes as an illegal action by the university’s management.

The protest, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the university’s Ojo campus, is being held to draw attention to the plight of the dismissed lecturers.

Source: Legit.ng