Tobi Adegboyega, the founder of the church based in the United Kingdom, has disclosed that his wife, Mary Olubukola Alade, has been financing his expensive lifestyle

The religious leader said he was having that expensive lifestyle to encourage the youth that they can make money legitimately

Adegboyega has been enmeshed in a legal battle over his stay in the UK after it was discovered that he had overstayed his visitor's visa that expired in 2005

Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, has been making headlines lately due to his immigration status trial in the UK. The 44-year-old pastor has been ordered to be deported after it was discovered that he had overstayed his visitor's visa, which expired in 2005. Adegboyega had applied to remain in the UK on human rights grounds, but his application was denied.

Adegboyega has been flaunting his extravagant lifestyle in the UK, which has raised eyebrows. However, he claims that his wife, Mary Olubukola Alade, who earns £100,000 per year, has been funding his lifestyle.

Why Pastor Tobi Adegboyega lives expensive lifestyle

The Punch reported that he also wants to inspire young people to believe in legitimate ways of making money. Adegboyega told the court that he had never taken a penny from the church and that his wife paid for all his possessions.

The court ruling also revealed that Adegboyega's church had been shut down due to concerns over its finances and lack of transparency. Former members of the church have accused it of operating as a cult, alleging that young people were pressured into extreme measures to donate money. Adegboyega has denied these allegations, claiming they are "politically motivated".

Despite the court's ruling, Adegboyega remains defiant, insisting that the allegations will not bring him down. He claims he has survived all sorts of challenges in the UK and is proud of his achievements. Adegboyega also stated that he loves London and considers it his city.

UK Judge explains why Adegboyega should be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reason why the United Kingdom immigration upper tribunal approved the deportation of Nigerian-born Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has emerged.

The 44-year-old Nigerian is the pastor and founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church in London, United Kingdom.

It was learnt that The tribunal described his claims as "hyperbolic" and unsupported by substantive evidence.

