The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kebbi state has tackled the PDP regarding its stance on the implementation of the N75,000 minimum wage for LG workers in the state

While the PDP expressed concern about the discrepancies in wage payments, the NLC defended the governor's action

The PDP’s spokesperson, Alhaji Sani Dododo, claimed that many workers, particularly teachers and LG employees, were still receiving less than the approved minimum wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has criticised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its stance on the implementation of the N75,000 minimum wage for local government workers in Kebbi state.

NLC, PDP clash over Kebbi's 75k minimum wage

In a statement made available to the press on Saturday, December 7, the Niger state NLC chairman, Murtala Usman, emphasised that the labour union’s role is to represent workers’ welfare and interests, not serve as a government agent.

While acknowledging the importance of opposition in Nigeria’s democratic process, Usman called for constructive dialogue on the issue, The Punch reported.

“The welfare of local government employees is critical. These individuals form the backbone of our communities, and their well-being should be a shared priority,” Usman said.

He commended Governor Nasiru Idris for his prompt action in implementing the new minimum wage, following its approval by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Usman said:

“Governor Idris is one of the few governors to implement the new wage immediately, a move that has significantly improved the livelihoods of workers.

“This commitment also includes other initiatives aimed at enhancing working conditions and job satisfaction.”

Usman reflected on past challenges, stating that previous minimum wage hikes, such as the N18,000 and N30,000 thresholds, had not been implemented at the local government level.

The NLC also called on the PDP to engage fairly and join in advocating for better conditions for local government workers, encouraging collaboration over criticism.

“By working together, we can build on the progress made and continue to improve workers’ conditions for the benefit of the communities they serve.”

Kebbi: Why NLC blasted PDP over minimum wage

The PDP had previously raised concerns over discrepancies in the minimum wage implementation, claiming that many local government workers and teachers were being paid less than the agreed N75,000 wage.

The party’s public relations officer, Alhaji Sani Dododo, challenged the state government, saying:

“Despite the agreed minimum wage, the state is still paying less than N40,000 to staff on GL 3, 4, and 5.”

Minimum wage: Labour says no strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the non-implementation of the new minimum wage by some states, Festus Osifo, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the organised labour will not strike.

According to the labour leader, embarking on strike would be unfair to states that have shown genuine commitment to paying the N70,000 approved by the federal government for the least-paid worker.

