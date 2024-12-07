Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government has pointed an accusing finger at the federal government for being responsible for the blockade of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II’s palace by armed security operatives

Legit.ng recalls that armed security operatives laid siege at Emir Sanusi II’s palace on Friday, December 6.

Bichi warned that the people of Kano will not continue to tolerate interference in their affairs.

It was learnt that the development was due to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi's II plan to install his son as the district head of Bichi.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, said the blockade at the 16th Emir of Kano’s palace was an attempt to disrupt peace in Kano.

According to Leadership, Bichi stated this while speaking on a local radio programme about Emir Sanusi’s palace’s blockade.

Bichi alleged that security personnel at the scene claimed they were acting on “orders from above,” which he linked to the federal government.

“We were really surprised waking up to this development, with police sealing off the entrance to the palace of Kano Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“What surprises us the most is that Kano is peaceful, but it’s just a few people with backing from Abuja that don’t want Kano to remain peaceful.”

He explained that the blockade disrupted the royal schedule as Emir Sanusi II had planned to accompany the district head of Bichi (Wamban Kano), to his domain.

He warned that the people of Kano will not continue to tolerate interference in their affairs.

“The Emir has appointed the district head, and it stands. Whenever the Emir is ready to go there, we will accompany him—no going back,”

Kano Emir Sanusi ignores police presence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Emir Sanusi II, on Friday, December 6, presided over a court session at his palace.

This was after policemen barricaded the palace and restricted him from attending a royal ceremony in Bichi local government area.

Sanusi and his rival, Ado Bayero, are laying hold on the Kano throne, and this has fuelled political tension in the ancient city.

