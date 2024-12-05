The YPP candidate in the last Edo governorship election, Paul Okungbowa, has been sentenced to six months in prison

Oredo Chief Magistrate’s Court sentenced the former governorship candidate after he was convicted of negligence and defamation

The former Edo governorship candidate, who owns the Benin-based private school, Calvary Crown Academy, was sentenced alongside three teachers from his school

Paul Okungbowa, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the 2024 Edo governorship election, has been sentenced to six months in prison by an Oredo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The sentence comes after Okungbowa was convicted on charges of negligence and defamation for calling a pupil's mother a prostitute. This incident occurred on September 8, 2023, at the AIG Zone 5 headquarters in Benin and was deemed likely to cause a breach of peace.

Why YPP governorship candidate to prison

Okungbowa, who owns the Benin-based private school, Calvary Crown Academy, was sentenced alongside three teachers from his school: Blessing Osarodion, Egharevba Esosa, and Isioma Nimen. Chief Magistrate Caroline Oghuma presided over the case and offered the defendants the option of fines. Okungbowa was given the option of a ₦100,000 fine instead of a six-month prison sentence.

The three teachers were charged with negligence and abandonment of the Aigbudu children, leading to harm and exposure to danger. The court found that Osarodion, Esosa, and Nimen failed in their duties to protect the six-year-old pupil, Salma Aigbudu, who sustained facial injuries while waiting in the school's reception area during closing hours. The teachers did not provide first aid for the injury and were also found guilty of abandoning two-year-old Zuri Aigbudu in January 2022, exposing the toddler to unnecessary danger.

Blessing Osarodion and Egharevba Esosa were each sentenced to one year in prison or a ₦100,000 fine for negligence resulting in injury to Salma Aigbudu. Isioma Nimen received a three-month sentence or a ₦50,000 fine for unlawfully abandoning two-year-old Zuri Aigbudu. The offences contravened Sections 167(2), 412, 270, and 267 of the Criminal Laws of Edo State, 2022.

