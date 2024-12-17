Atiku Abubakar has reacted as Ademola Lookman was crowned the African Footballer of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards, joining an elite group of Nigerian football legends

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi also congratulated Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was named the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

In addition to Lookman’s win, Nigeria’s Super Falcons won the Women's National Team of the Year, making Nigeria the standout nation at the CAF Awards

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have congratulated Nigerian star Ademola Lookman, on winning the African Player of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

Atiku congratulates Lookman

In a post shared on his X page on Monday, December 16, Atiku, the former vice president and 2023 PDP presidential candidate tweeted:

"Look no further than Ademola Lookman, African Footballer of the Year 2024. Congratulations! #CAFAwards2024. -AA."

Peter Obi hails Lookman, Nnadozie

In the same vein, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, congratulated Lookman and Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who won the Goalkeeper of the Year Award in the Women's category.

Obi highlighted the importance of investing in sports, pointing out that these victories not only bring pride but also create jobs and unity in Nigeria.

He tweeted:

"Nigeria was again the starlight in Continental soccer as our own Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, was crowned the African Footballer of the Year 2024, while Super Falcon's goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is again crowned the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. And to crown it all, the female national team, the Super Falcons, won the continent's Women's National Team of the Year at the same awards.

"I sincerely congratulate our very dear sportsmen and women who, through these awards, have written their names in gold and brought honor to our nation. Thank you for your hard work, efforts, skills, and excellence which brought you thus far."

Widely tipped as the favourite, Lookman becomes only the sixth Nigerian in history to win the coveted award, joining an elite group that includes Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and most recently, Victor Osimhen (2023).

Full list of CAF award winners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on the full list of CAF Award winners after Lookman picked up the Men's Player of the Year Award at the ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Zambia's Barbra Banda was named the Women's Player of the Year, while South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the GK of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year.

