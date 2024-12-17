CAF Awards: Atiku, Peter Obi Reacts As Lookman Wins African Player of the Year, “Look No Further”
- Atiku Abubakar has reacted as Ademola Lookman was crowned the African Footballer of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards, joining an elite group of Nigerian football legends
- Former presidential candidate Peter Obi also congratulated Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was named the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year
- In addition to Lookman’s win, Nigeria’s Super Falcons won the Women's National Team of the Year, making Nigeria the standout nation at the CAF Awards
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have congratulated Nigerian star Ademola Lookman, on winning the African Player of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.
Atiku congratulates Lookman
In a post shared on his X page on Monday, December 16, Atiku, the former vice president and 2023 PDP presidential candidate tweeted:
"Look no further than Ademola Lookman, African Footballer of the Year 2024. Congratulations! #CAFAwards2024. -AA."
Peter Obi hails Lookman, Nnadozie
In the same vein, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, congratulated Lookman and Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who won the Goalkeeper of the Year Award in the Women's category.
Obi highlighted the importance of investing in sports, pointing out that these victories not only bring pride but also create jobs and unity in Nigeria.
He tweeted:
"Nigeria was again the starlight in Continental soccer as our own Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, was crowned the African Footballer of the Year 2024, while Super Falcon's goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is again crowned the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2024 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. And to crown it all, the female national team, the Super Falcons, won the continent's Women's National Team of the Year at the same awards.
"I sincerely congratulate our very dear sportsmen and women who, through these awards, have written their names in gold and brought honor to our nation. Thank you for your hard work, efforts, skills, and excellence which brought you thus far."
Widely tipped as the favourite, Lookman becomes only the sixth Nigerian in history to win the coveted award, joining an elite group that includes Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and most recently, Victor Osimhen (2023).
Read more about Ademola Lookman's win here:
- Ademola Lookman reacts in Yoruba after winning 2024 CAF Player Award, video
- Super Eagles captain Ekong reacts as Ademola Lookman wins CAF POTY award
Full list of CAF award winners
Earlier, Legit.ng reported on the full list of CAF Award winners after Lookman picked up the Men's Player of the Year Award at the ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco.
Zambia's Barbra Banda was named the Women's Player of the Year, while South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won the GK of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.