Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state - Activist Aisha Yesufu has shared a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the moment police operatives arrested and took away Dele Farotimi.

In the video, three policemen were seen effecting Farotimi’s arrest.

A video showed the arrest of Dele Farotimi (right), accused of defamation.

Legit.ng had on Tuesday, December 3, reported on the arrest of Farotimi, a human rights advocate and ally of presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

Farotimi, a 'retired' lawyer, was seized at an office in Lagos. He was then transported to Ekiti state.

On Tuesday morning, December 3, the opposition figure who is vocal on social media, raised an alarm. He alleged that officers attached to the Ekiti state police command had perfected plans to "abduct" him from Lagos.

Farotimi accused the command of deploying questionable means to lure him for arrest despite honouring the invitation of Zone 2 police headquarters in Lagos a few weeks ago.

Multiple reports on Tuesday, December 3, said the police officers from Ekiti command were acting on another petition allegedly filed by Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

According to sources, Farotimi's comments about Babalola were in a book published in Lagos and not Ekiti. The university founder was said to have deemed the former's remarks about him calumnious.

Following the controversial scene in Lagos on Tuesday, December 3, the Ekiti state police command confirmed Farotimi’s arrest.

Abutu Sunday, the police spokesperson in Ekiti, noted that Farotimi is undergoing interrogations at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti for allegations of defamation of character and cyberbullying.

Sunday said:

“He (Farotimi) was arrested today in Lagos with a warrant after all means deployed by the Command to bring him for interrogation proved abortive.

“He is currently in custody and will be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Watch the full video of Farotimi's arrest below:

Dele Farotimi calls out US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Farotimi called out the supposed complicity of the United States (US) in Nigeria's 'sorry' affairs.

Farotimi condemned the US for allegedly “helping to normalise the madness that has taken over” Nigeria.

