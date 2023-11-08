At least 3,000 households were home rejoicing after receiving foodstuffs, and clothes during the Compassion for Christ to the Rural World Foundation outreach in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The crude was organised by Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre

Ashimolowo added that 2,000 people gave their lives to Christ even under the rain at the crusade ground

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ikorodu, Lagos state - The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Matthew Ashimolowo, has shown his love for the people by giving 3,000 households foodstuffs, and clothes during the Compassion for Christ to the Rural World Foundation outreach in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Ashimolowo said 2,000 people gave their lives to Christ even under the rain on the first night of the crusade.

Ashimolowo said 3,000 households were fed, 2,000 repented at Ikorodu crude Photo Credits: Matthew A. Ashimolowo/Lamidi Morufu Bamidele

Source: UGC

According to The Punch, the prominent man of God stated this while speaking to journalists.

“Two thousand souls gave their lives to Christ in the middle of the rain. This morning I think we have served about 20 to 30,000 people with food and clothing.

“I don’t know what will be happening tomorrow as they now know that we are for real and that we will be distributing rice beans, sugar, salt, ground nut oil, soap and buckets.

It was gathered that doctors carried out surgeries for hernia, appendicitis, and lumps at the medical facility in the Ikorodu Hospital.

In an earlier report, Ashimolowo said he drew the inspiration from Canadian-based twin preachers Steve and Sam Mensah, who had engaged in several rural outreach programs in Ghana, Premium Times reported.

Ashimolowo announces special crusade to help poor Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ashimolowo announced a new crusade organised solely for helping indigent Nigerians, especially those in rural areas between November 6 and 11, 2023.

Legit.ng gathers that the crusade costs between N700 million and one billion. Among others, various foodstuffs, including hundreds of bags of rice and garri, soaps, vegetable oils, etc., have been purchased for distribution to the less privileged Nigerians.

He further explained that medical doctors have been hired to provide free medical treatments and surgeries to the people, adding that N160m worth of medicine has been purchased.

"I bought $1,000 for N670": Pastor Ashimolowo

Ashimolowo complained about the sorry economic state of Nigeria, recalling how he bought the $1000 for N670 when he was leaving Nigeria in 1978.

In a recent interview, the cleric lamented that Nigeria's economy was concentrated in the hands of a few, adding that it was a huge problem that continued to create unemployment in the country.

"Things have changed so much in Nigeria now. When I left Nigeria in 1978 to study as a young Nigerian, I bought $1,000 for N670," he said.

Source: Legit.ng