Ibadan, Oyo state—Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has announced a six-day crusade from November 25 to 30, organised by his Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW), to be held in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

At a press briefing held at Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, November 5, Ashimolowo, founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), said the event, themed "Ibadan: This is Love 2024," will feature five unique programs at Liberty Stadium.

Medical outreach: 711 individuals to get free surgeries

Ashimolowo disclosed that the church has partnered with four hospitals to conduct surgeries for 711 individuals in Ibadan during the crusade.

He said 33 surgeons will perform minor and major surgeries, and the CCRW will cover the costs.

"We instructed the surgeons to screen people for three to four days, and out of the thousands that came, we had instructed them that we could only afford to pay for 400 surgeries, which is not small money. Instead of 400, they ended with 711," Ashimolowo told Legit.ng and other media platforms at the press briefing.

Medical Outreach to serve 100,000 to 150,000 people

In addition to the free surgeries, Ashimolowo said a two-day medical outreach will operate from 6am to 8pm, with a team of 200 doctors, 150 pharmacists, and 100 nurses ready to assist attendees.

The senior clergyman explained that the outreach will provide comprehensive medical services, including check-ups, prescriptions, and pharmacy services.

“We shall be having two days of medicals in Ibadan, and with these medicals, we are lining up 200 doctors, about 150 pharmacists, about 100 nurses, and other medical people," Ashimolowo said.

“You will have to go through all the processes you go through in a hospital. You’ll be checked, taken, and passed to a doctor. The doctor will now give you the prescription, and you’ll be passed to the pharmacy."

Ashimolowo lists relief supplies for residents

Pastor Ashimolowo added that the CCRW has prepared substantial relief supplies, including beans, rice, noodles, cassava flakes, buckets, sugar, salt, and oil, for distribution to residents.

He said tickets for collecting relief supplies will be distributed each night during the crusade, with actual distribution taking place the following morning.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo speaking at the warehouse where the relief materials were kept.

His words:

“We already have beans, rice, noodles, and cassava flakes. We have 10,000 buckets we want to give the ladies, particularly nursing mothers and older women.

"We have 10,000 packs of sugar and 10,000 packs of salt to be delivered before the end of this week. We have 10,000 bottles of oil. We have several other gifts that we are going to give."

CCRW: Ashimolowo speaks on miracles and healing

According to Pastor Ashimolow, the crusade will hold four nights dedicated to healing and miracles for attendees, presenting Jesus' power of salvation and healing.

He said:

“On the 25th, the night of the crusade, every evening, we believe in the power of God. We believe in salvation through Jesus Christ. We believe in the outstretching of the hand of God. We believe in what says, ‘And this is love, that they might know you, that we loved Him, for what He loved us and gave His life.’"

Pastors to be trained during crusade

Ashimolowo also announced that a School of Ministry will train five to 10,000 pastors and ministers of God during the crusade.

Legit.ng gathers that the school will feature speakers from Nigeria, Ghana, and New York.

Meanwhile, to ensure adequate security and seamless logistics, Ashimolowo said the church has made arrangements with the Nigerian police to provide crowd control, transport, and traffic management.

He noted that approximately 200-250 policemen will be on the ground.

Crusade not for Christians alone - Ashimolowo

When asked whether the crusade is only for Christians, Pastor Ashimolowo said everyone, including Muslims and adherents of other religions, is invited and will benefit from the relief materials to be distributed.

On why he's organising the crusade despite the heavy financial burden involved, the Osun state-born cleric said his motivation is rooted in his love for God, desire to save souls, and belief that God cares for people in times of hardship.

“The Church of Jesus Christ is not about ‘give me, give me, give me’; it’s also about ‘give you, give you, give you.'," he said.

"I cannot even tell you how much it costs us. I even say that I paid 80 to 90 per cent for this crusade; our church, KICC, does not put any money into this."

Ikorodu crusade: Ashimolowo gives foodstuffs to 30,000 households

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, Pastor Ashimolowo, during the first edition of the CCRW crusade, donated relief items to thousands and funded surgical operations, provided food, clothing, books, and other essentials to residents of the Igbogbo area in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Ashimolowo said 2,000 people gave their lives to Christ even under the rain on the first night of the crusade.

“Two thousand souls gave their lives to Christ in the middle of the rain. This morning I think we have served about 20 to 30,000 people with food and clothing," Pastor Ashimolowo said at the media briefing attended by Legit.ng.

