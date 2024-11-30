A herbalist in Abuja, Ismail Usman, suffered life-threatening injuries while testing a self-made 'bulletproof' charm by shooting himself in the stomach

A herbalist named Ismail Usman sustained life-threatening injuries while testing a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm in Kuchibuyi village, Abuja on November 23.

Usman shot himself in the stomach with a locally fabricated gun after fortifying himself with the charm, which failed to protect him.

Incident Details and Police Response

According to FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, officers received a distress call from a resident about the incident.

Officers from the Byazhin Division promptly arrived at the scene and rushed Usman to Kubwa General Hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for intensive care.

Investigation and Charges

In a statement, Adeh confirmed that police found Usman in critical condition and recovered the homemade gun and various charms from his home.

Usman faces charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted sui'cide, under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

“In the aftermath, police conducted a thorough search of Usman’s home, recovering the homemade gun and an array of charms used in his reckless experiment, ” Adeh said.

Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, condemned the incident, highlighting the dangers of illegal firearms.

