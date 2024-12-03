The House of Representatives has demanded the unfreezing of all accounts of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA)

The Green Chamber also urged President Tinubu to order the minister of finance Wale Edun to carry out this action within 72 hours

Legit.ng reported that the accounts were frozen over alleged fraud involving Halima Shehu, the suspended NSIPA national co-ordinator and chief executive officer, and former ministers Betta Edu and Sadiya Umar-Farouk

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 3, directed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mandate Wale Edun, minister of finance, to unfreeze all the accounts of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) within 72 hours.

Reps take action on NSIPA’s frozen accounts

The lower legislative chamber passed the resolution during plenary on Tuesday.

Lawmakers voiced their displeasure, arguing that despite the programmes of NSIPA being vital for poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, and economic inclusivity in Nigeria, the agency’s functionality has been hindered due to administrative bottlenecks, insufficient funding, and frozen accounts.

The president had ordered a halt of the programmes of NSIPA following allegations of financial mismanagement by overseers of the programmes.

The suspension also led to the freezing of the agency’s accounts.

Reps move to remove bottlenecks in NSIPA’s operations

As reported by The Cable, the House also urged Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, to ensure that all the administrative bottlenecks hindering the smooth operations of all programmes of NSIPA recorded during Betta Edu and Sadiya Farouq's tenure,are immediately removed.

The resolutions were reached following the adoption of a motion sponsored by the deputy speaker Benjamin Kalu and 20 other lawmakers.

How Betta Edu was linked to NSIPA's financial fraud

Meanwhile, the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) earlier dismissed financial misconduct against the former minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

NSIPA reacted to the alleged financial scandal against Betta Edu.

The NSIPA national communications manager, Jamaludeen Kabir, debunked claims linking the minister to mismanagement of funds in NSIPA.

Kabir added that the minister has no involvement in any financial transactions or decisions within NSIPA.

Betta Edu reacts to NSIPA N3bn corruption scandal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Betta Edu said she has no connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the NSIPA.

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30b corruption as false and unfounded.

The minister said fifth columnists who have the intention of tarnishing her well-earned reputation and integrity are responsible for the allegation. Edu said she has neither sought nor authorized the withdrawal of N3 billion from the NSIPA funds since her assumption as minister.

