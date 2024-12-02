Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - In Kaduna, the state government said it had commenced payment of the new minimum wage, however, the workers have 'kicked off a strike'.

According to The Punch, the workers complained that there was no consequential adjustment in the new remuneration.

In the same vein, The Nation reported on Monday, December 2, that the Uba Sani-led administration explained that it prioritises workers’ welfare. The government disclosed that the least-paid worker in the state is set to receive N72,000 as gross salary.

Despite the seemingly positive development, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) confirmed its planned strike.

Ayuba Suleiman, the NLC chairman in Kaduna state, stated that the workers would embark on an indefinite strike as directed by the NLC national leadership.

When asked if the NLC was prepared to embark on a strike, Suleiman replied:

“Yes, we are set for the strike.”

New minimum wage: Kaduna govt tackles NLC

Meanwhile, the government objected to the organiser labour’s stance, saying it has not defaulted in implementation.

Ibraheem Musa, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Sani chided the NLC for allegedly lumping Kaduna state with other states that have defaulted. Musa described the NLC's act ‘’as grossly unfair because the least paid worker received N72,000 as gross salary in November.’’

Musa said:

“NLC is harping on the issue of consequential adjustment, but the labour body should realise that there is a difference between salary increment and minimum wage."

Furthermore, Musa insisted that it would be unfair for the Kaduna state government to spend almost all its revenue on consequential adjustments, after paying the mandatory minimum wage.

He added:

“There are over 10 million people who are also entitled to the accrued revenue of Kaduna state. There are 84,827 civil servants in the state. So, it is unreasonable for the government to spend over 90% of its revenue on just about one percent of the population.”

Workers receive new minimum wage in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that just over a month after approving a new minimum wage, the Rivers state government commenced implementing the N85,000 it promised.

Public school teachers and other state workers disclosed that they had received their November salary alert, which included the new wage amount. Chukwuma Osunna, the chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers state chapter, confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

