Gwaza: Tears as Navy Buries Commander Who Died Rescuing 59 Mariners in Rivers
- Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, who died rescuing 59 persons on the verge of drowning onboard a dredging vessel, at Okpobo River entrance, has been laid to rest
- The Naval officer was buried on Wednesday, August 28, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja
- Speaking during the burial ceremony, the Commanding Officer, Bonny, Captain M.A Mohammed, described Gwaza as a courageous officer who carried out his tasks with "same vigour and selflessness"
FCT, Abuja - Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza, the Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny who lost his life during a rescue operation in Rivers State, has been buried.
He was laid to rest on Wednesday, August 28, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.
As reported by Daily Trust, the operation led to the rescue of 59 persons from the ill-fated vessel MV AMBIKA 4, which was on the brink of sinking while operating at the Okpobo Field near the Okpobo River.
He lost his life in the operation on July 30, 2024.
Speaking during the funeral ceremony, the Commanding Officer, Bonny, Captain M.A Mohammed said Gwaza knew the operation was risky but braved the odds to rescue the victims, Leadership reported.
He added that apart from the operation that claimed his life, Gwaza had displayed courage in several other risky operations.
Mohammed said:
"After his passing, I’ve had cause to hear from two indigents in Bonny of how he rescued them from trouble in the dead of the night, single-handedly. I’ve also seen his courage displayed on numerous occasions. He tackled all his assigned tasks with the same vigour and selflessness."
Nigeria military buries 22 officers killed in Niger state
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that family members and friends gathered at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja to bury some Nigerian military personnel who died in combat in Niger State.
The military personnel died during combat and in an MI-171 helicopter crash on a casualty evacuation mission.
Minister of Defence Muhammed Badaru and Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle were present at the burial ceremony.
