Over 70 Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at the Kwallaram camp have been killed in Lake Chad

The terrorists were killed during an air strike attack on a camp led by notorious ISWAP commander Usman Russia in southern Lake Chad

The airstrike is described as one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai

Borno state - Air strikes of the Nigerian Air Component from Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed over 70 Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at the Kwallaram camp near Jibilarram in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state.

The troops targeted camps led by notorious ISWAP commander Usman Russia in southern Lake Chad on Wednesday, November 6.

The troops targeted camps led by notorious ISWAP commander Usman Russia Photo credit: ODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

A counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama, made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ZagazOlaMakama on Saturday, November 9.

Makama said sources indicate that several terrorists were also killed in the coordinated assault on Arainna Ciki.

“This successful Airstrike could be described as arguably one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.”

He further stated that reports have emerged that ISWAP had mobilized additional fighters from its Sambisa wing following the attack by the Nigerian troops.

ISWAP is regrouping in the areas of Kusuma and Sigir in Gamboru Ngala local government Area.

He explained that Kusuma and Sigir are within the territory under Usman Russia’s control.

The mobilized fighters reportedly include elements from Sambisa Forest and northern border areas of Cameroon. It was gathered that the intention of the terror group remains unknown.

NAF strikes kill terrorists in Niger forest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that several terrorists were killed in Alawa Forest in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombarded the hideout of the terrorists to secure power infrastructure and restore power in Kaduna and other North Western states.

The NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the terrorists were killed and their logistics with precise firepower.

