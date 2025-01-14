Ifeoma, a banker in Anambra State, was abducted, and her body was later found near Ideani Junction despite her family reportedly paying a ransom

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishi shared the tragic news, calling attention to the increasing insecurity and urging urgent action

The Anambra State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident, adding to growing concerns over Nigeria's escalating security challenges

A tragic incident has unfolded in Anambra State, where a banker identified as Ifeoma was abducted and later killed by her kidnappers despite her family reportedly paying a ransom.

The heartbreaking development was shared by human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishi in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 14.

According to Gwamnishi, Ifeoma’s body was discovered near Ideani Junction along the Nnobi/Alor road after the kidnappers executed her.

“Ifeoma, a banker, was kidnapped in Anambra State. Ransom was demanded, and the family paid, but her abductors still killed her and dumped her body around Ideani Junction,” Gwamnishi wrote.

He also shared an image of a lifeless body, purportedly that of Ifeoma, on the roadside.

Gwamnishi lamented the increasing insecurity in Nigeria, saying,

“Lives are being taken daily, and it’s sad nothing is being done to end all these killings. WHO IS NEXT? If we fold our hands and do nothing, it may get to you.”

Police yet to respond

Attempts to confirm the incident from the Anambra State Police Command were met with delays.

The command's spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, requested a text message when contacted but had not responded at the time of this report, Daily Trust reported.

This incident adds to the growing concerns about insecurity in Nigeria. In a separate development, 40 farmers were reportedly killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State just two days prior.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, citing the government’s failure to ensure the safety of its citizens, Vanguard reported.

CUPP spokesperson Comrade Mark Adebayo issued a statement saying, “The APC-led government has lost its ability to protect Nigerians. The people deserve better, and it’s time for change.”

As the nation grapples with rising insecurity, there is growing pressure on the government to take decisive action to address these challenges and restore public confidence. The tragic death of Ifeoma highlights the urgent need for reforms in security infrastructure to safeguard lives and properties.

