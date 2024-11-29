The Civil Society Coalition has cleared FUOYE Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, of allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment and staff victimisation

The coalition described these claims as baseless and politically motivated, praising Fasina's leadership and inclusive management style

They called for an investigation into the sources of these malicious allegations to protect the university's progress under Fasina's administration

The Civil Society Coalition on the Leadership of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has exonerated Vice Chancellor Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina from accusations of sexual harassment and staff victimisation.

The coalition, led by Comrade Shuaib Abdulkadir, addressed the media on Thursday, describing the allegations by the FUOYE Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) as groundless and politically driven.

Unfounded Accusations

According to the coalition, claims of administrative recklessness and financial misconduct are fabricated attempts to tarnish Prof. Fasina's reputation.

Abdulkadir emphasized that Fasina’s leadership has been characterized by accessibility, inclusivity, and empathy, contradicting any notion of a hostile work environment.

Evidence of Integrity

According the CSO, Prof. Fasina is known for prompt administrative responses and has significantly increased FUOYE's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), using funds wisely on visible infrastructural and academic projects.

His decision to appoint teaching staff to administrative roles was said to be strategic, aimed at filling operational gaps and improving efficiency.

Questionable Motives

The coalition questioned the motives behind the allegations, pointing out that only SSANU consistently attacks the Vice Chancellor, suggesting personal vendettas rather than genuine concerns.

They also noted the suspicious timing of the allegations, which surfaced shortly after the reassignment of the Council Chairman, hinting at attempts to destabilize the university's management.

Call for Accountability

Abdulkadir called on security agencies and relevant authorities to investigate the sources of these claims and hold those responsible for spreading false information accountable.

The coalition remains committed to supporting Fasina’s transformative leadership and ensuring the continued progress of FUOYE.

