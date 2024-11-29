FUOYE Vice Chancellor Fasina Cleared of Harassment and Misconduct Claims
- The Civil Society Coalition has cleared FUOYE Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, of allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment and staff victimisation
- The coalition described these claims as baseless and politically motivated, praising Fasina's leadership and inclusive management style
- They called for an investigation into the sources of these malicious allegations to protect the university's progress under Fasina's administration
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Civil Society Coalition on the Leadership of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has exonerated Vice Chancellor Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina from accusations of sexual harassment and staff victimisation.
The coalition, led by Comrade Shuaib Abdulkadir, addressed the media on Thursday, describing the allegations by the FUOYE Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) as groundless and politically driven.
Unfounded Accusations
According to the coalition, claims of administrative recklessness and financial misconduct are fabricated attempts to tarnish Prof. Fasina's reputation.
Abdulkadir emphasized that Fasina’s leadership has been characterized by accessibility, inclusivity, and empathy, contradicting any notion of a hostile work environment.
Evidence of Integrity
According the CSO, Prof. Fasina is known for prompt administrative responses and has significantly increased FUOYE's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), using funds wisely on visible infrastructural and academic projects.
His decision to appoint teaching staff to administrative roles was said to be strategic, aimed at filling operational gaps and improving efficiency.
Questionable Motives
The coalition questioned the motives behind the allegations, pointing out that only SSANU consistently attacks the Vice Chancellor, suggesting personal vendettas rather than genuine concerns.
They also noted the suspicious timing of the allegations, which surfaced shortly after the reassignment of the Council Chairman, hinting at attempts to destabilize the university's management.
Call for Accountability
Abdulkadir called on security agencies and relevant authorities to investigate the sources of these claims and hold those responsible for spreading false information accountable.
The coalition remains committed to supporting Fasina’s transformative leadership and ensuring the continued progress of FUOYE.
FUOYE Commences HND Conversion into Degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Federal University Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) has announced the sale of the Top-Up Degree/HND Conversion admission form for the 2023/2024 academic session.
According to the university website, the programme is designed for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders and graduates of Nigerian Universities with Third Class or Pass division.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.