The Lagos State government has commenced the trial of Dr. Olufemi Olaleye, Medical Director of Optimal Care Clinic, on charges of child defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

Dr. Olaleye is accused of sexually molesting his wife's 16-year-old niece.

Prosecution's Testimony

On Monday, Mrs. Aderemi Fagbemi Olaleye, the first prosecution witness and wife of the accused, testified at the Special Offenses and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja.

She detailed how she learned of the alleged molestation and the steps she took to seek sole custody of their two children.

Mrs. Olaleye recounted how the victim confided in a relative and their driver about the abuse.

She testified that her husband had been molesting the girl since March 2020, threatening to kill her and everyone in the house if she disclosed the abuse.

The victim also alleged that Dr. Olaleye taught her pornography and molested her in areas of the house without CCTV coverage, typically around 2 a.m.

Police Involvement and Rehabilitation

Mrs. Olaleye reported the matter to the police, where she claimed her husband admitted to the crime and broke down in tears.

Following the incident, she asked him to leave the house to protect their daughter.

Defense's Cross-Examination

During cross-examination, defense lawyer Mr. Babatunde Ogala questioned Mrs. Olaleye about when the victim first disclosed the incidents, to which she responded November 27, 2021.

The defense also played videos showing Mrs. Olaleye disciplining the victim, which she admitted to.

