A serious allegation that is centered around sexual harassment has hit Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In reaction, Nigeria's foreign affairs minister Amb. Yusuf Tuggar reported his secretary, Amb. Ibrahim Lamuwa, to the Head of Service over alleged sexual harassment of a female staff

But in a statement released to the press on Wednesday, Lamuwa denied the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by Mrs Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi and shared further details

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, has responded to the sexual harassment allegation levelled against him by a staff of the ministry.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, June 12, Lamuwa, provided a detailed account of the incidents in question.

The allegation was brought by Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi, a married employee of the ministry, through a petition to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, filed by her lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), Daily Trust reported.

The petition detailed alleged instances of sexual harassment and other misconduct by the permanent secretary.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs official refutes claims of misconduct

In response to allegations, Ambassador Lamuwa, through his lawyers, denied the allegations.

The embattled permanent secretary addressed other specific incidents mentioned in the allegations, provided his perspective and denied any wrongdoing.

He emphasized his commitment to upholding due process and professionalism in his role as permanent secretary.

Part of the statement read:

“At the Policy 4D Retreat on 7th October 2023: As the Permanent Secretary, checking on all participants to ensure that everybody was properly accommodated, my question to Mrs. Simisola O. Fajemirokun-Ajayi was not personal.

“I did not ask her to come to my room when other staff directly working in my office escorted me to my room, by bringing my bag and other documents.

“They include my Personal Assistant and Driver. Mrs. Simisola O. Fajemirokun-Ajayi did not come to my room with them or alone, at any time during the Retreat.

“As for being a nursing mother, the discussion was held in public glare with so many other participants – it was not a one-on-one discussion I had with her.

“I am fully aware that she is a married woman and had once said in a group conversation, that she does not hug men, she does that to only children and women. I cannot precisely recall on which occasion she made this remark, as we have been meeting with her and so many groups of people in the course of our official engagements.

“I believe, Mrs. Simisola O. Fajemirokun-Ajayi’s action might not be unconnected with my failure to pay her Davos bills, or give her access to policy files and financial records of the Ministry. For example, on 12th January, 2023, while in Davos, on a WhatsApp call.

“It is clear that there are two issues that have been worrying Mrs. Simisola O. Fajemirokun-Ajayi and was therefore waiting for any opportunity to get back at me.

“But whatever happens, I believe, I was exercising my duty as the Accounting Officer of the Ministry by ensuring that Due Process was followed all the time and that SA’s (Political Appointees) do not have access to policy files. All public expenditures are properly documented before payments are made.”

Tinubu’s minister reacts to sexual harassment allegation

