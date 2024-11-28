The APC leaders present at the inauguration of the Legislative Arm of Abeokuta North LGA fled for their lives when police allegedly fired shots in the air in front of the chamber

Some thugs, allegedly acting on the order of the council chairman Lanre Oyegbola were said to have attacked the facility during the inauguration programme

Oyegbola, who was also present at the chamber, was said to have opposed the positions of the councillors who insisted on voting for the principal officers of the house

The inauguration of the Legislative Arm of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State ended in chaos on Thursday, November 28. The ceremony, which was supposed to mark the beginning of a new legislative session, was disrupted when some youths, allegedly acting on the orders of Council Chairman Lanre Oyegbola, carted away the mace.

The crisis began when councillors insisted on electing other principal officers through a voting process, which Oyegbola allegedly opposed. Despite the chairman's initial support for Moruf Erubami's emergence as Speaker, the event took a turn for the worse when police officers attached to Oyegbola started shooting sporadically in front of the chambers.

Daily Trust reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders present at the inauguration had to flee for their lives. Erubami, who represents Ward 15, confirmed the incident and accused Oyegbola of masterminding the chaos.

Ogun Council chair accused of abuse of power

According to Erubami, the chairman wanted to impose his preferred candidates as principal officers, but the councillors insisted on a vote. The house is reportedly divided, with nine members supporting Erubami and seven backing Oyegbola.

The incident has raised concerns about the leadership style of Oyegbola, who was recently sworn in alongside 19 other elected council chairmen in Ogun State. Governor Dapo Abiodun had sworn in the new council chairmen, but it seems that Oyegbola's leadership is already facing challenges.

Efforts to get Oyegbola's reaction to the incident were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls and messages. His media aide, Oluwakayode Ajibola, also declined to comment, saying he was in a meeting.

