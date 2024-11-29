French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Lagos, Nigeria, will host the next edition of Forum Creation Africa in the second half of 2025

Macron highlighted the forum’s role in fostering cultural and industrial collaboration across Africa

President Tinubu emphasized Lagos' position as a cultural hub and expressed excitement about hosting an event aimed at promoting African creativity and innovation

Paris, France – In a significant development aimed at strengthening cultural and industrial ties, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that Lagos, Nigeria, will host the next edition of the Forum Creation Africa in the second half of 2025.

The announcement was made during a joint press briefing with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Palais de l'Élysée, following a bilateral meeting between government officials of both nations.

Promoting cultural collaboration

President Macron emphasized the importance of the forum as a platform for fostering collaboration among cultural and industrial players across Africa and beyond.

“We have agreed with President Tinubu that the next edition of the Forum Creation Africa will be held in Lagos in the second half of 2025.

“The first edition, held in 2023, allowed us to bring together cultural actors not only from our two countries but from across the African continent. This event will further promote the rise of culture and industry," Macron stated.

The forum, a landmark initiative, is designed to celebrate and expand the creative industries, a sector both France and Nigeria are deeply invested in.

President Tinubu welcomed the decision and highlighted the significance of Lagos as a hub for Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

Tinubu in France over security

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived in Paris on Wednesday evening, November 27, for a three-day state visit to fortify Nigeria-France relations.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), Tinubu touched down at Orly Airport around 5:10 p.m.

