United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced that it will fully begin banking operations in France

The agreement was signed during President Tinubu’s state visit to France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron

Nigeria and France are working towards building a stronger business relationship, and more Nigerian banks have decided to establish a presence there

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has officially signed an agreement to begin full banking operations in France.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron during President Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to France.

The Chairman of UBA Group, Tony Elumelu at the signing expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasising UBA’s commitment to delivering seamless international banking services, Guardian reports.

He stated.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but also for French and European customers transacting with Africa."

Elumelu further explained that the move into France is a strategic one, positioning Paris as UBA’s European Union hub, Punch reports.

He added:

"Expanding into France is a natural progression. Paris will join London, New York, and Dubai as a critical component of our unique global network.

"We continue to bring Africa and the world together through innovative financial solutions."

Zenith Bank opens branch

Zenith Bank Plc has launched a new branch in Paris, France.

The bank announced the commissioning of its Paris branch on Wednesday, November 28, 2024, saying that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, performed the commissioning ceremony.

Zenith Bank, Paris is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank UK Limited, a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc.

