The NLC may be embarking on strike action in Katsina, Cross River and Zamfara on Monday, December 2

This is because the three states are yet to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage by the three states

Organised labour has issued a December 1 deadline for governors to implement the new minimum wage for workers in their states

The minimum wage controversies may lead to the shutdown of labour activities in three states on Monday, December 2. This comes after the Imo State Government approved the implementation of the new wage on Tuesday, November 26, bringing the total number of compliant states to 33, plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on a December 1 deadline for state governments to implement the new minimum wage, threatening strikes in non-compliant states.

According to The Punch, here are the three states yet to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000:

Katsina State

Despite inaugurating a 15-member committee to guide the implementation of the new minimum wage, Katsina State has yet to approve the payment.

The committee was given three weeks to present strategies and recommendations, but it appears that no progress has been made.

Cross River State

The state government has been at loggerheads with labour unions over the implementation of the new minimum wage. Governor Bassey Otu announced a new minimum wage of N40,000, which was rejected by labour unions.

The unions have since embarked on a two-day warning strike and have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the state government fails to implement the new minimum wage.

Zamfara State

Zamfara State has also yet to implement the new minimum wage. The state government has not released an official statement regarding its implementation.

The northwest state is currently being confronted with the menace of banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.

Outcry in Kaduna over minimum wage implementation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has begun to implement the N72,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Bashir Suleiman-Zuntu, the state accountant general, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 28, adding that all complaints should be directed to the query and enquiry office.

However, some Nigerians have expressed contrary reactions to the announcement, complaining that the payments have been with several discrepancies.

