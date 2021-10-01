As part of measures to end the crisis in the southeast, the Indigenous People of Biafra has been asked to disband the Eastern Security Network

The demand was made by the youth wing of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

The youth group noted that the violent rhetoric by the secessionists may have triggered attacks from its armed wing

Owerri - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, youth wing, has called on the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to redeem itself from the reports of the attacks in the Igboland by disbanding the Eastern Security Network, ESN, an armed group of the secessionist group.

The acting national leader of the youth group, Jones Onwuasonya, made this call in Owerri on Friday, October 1.

He said violence in the southeast has increased since the formation of the group by IPOB.

The group noted that the insecurity in the southeast:

“leaves no doubt that the leadership of the IPOB has either lost control of the situation or some fifth columnists have hijacked the initiative and are now hiding under its the Biafran agitation to wreak havoc across the southeast.”

It noted that:

“By disbanding ESN, as it remains an illegal militant and armed group. Encourage all members and volunteers who are genuinely interested in the security and safety of the southeast to make themselves available to be recruited into the official Southeast Security Network, the Ebubeagu.”

The group, however, noted that only Ebonyi state has witnessed the presence of Ebubeagu, urging the other four southeast governors to release the funds and logistics necessary for the effective takeoff of the outfit.

Governor Dave Umahi blames Igbos for southeast crisis

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has said the people of the southeast were responsible for the ongoing crises and killings in the region.

Governor Umahi stated this during the World Igbo Day celebration at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki on Wednesday, September 29.

Represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the governor said:

“We are our own problems. We, Igbos, are undoing ourselves. We are the cause of what we suffer today.”

