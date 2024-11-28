Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees and appointees have been targeted with bomb threats

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the terrifying incidents and has commenced an investigation into the “numerous bomb threats”

The FBI said it is working with law enforcement partners because it takes all potential threats seriously

United States - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it is investigating the “numerous bomb threats” made against the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The security agency said it is working closely with Trump’s nominees and transition team.

Several Trump cabinet picks targeted with bomb threats Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

FBI declared that it takes all potential threats seriously and, as always, encouraged the public to report anything suspicious thing to law enforcement

According to the Nightly, the Bureau disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 28.

“The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners.”

Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, in a statement, said the threats occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

As reported by Indian Express, Leavitt claimed the attack involved bomb threats and swatting – a tactic involving false reports of a crime to prompt police raids on an individual’s home.

Trump’s nominees targeted with bomb threat

The FBI and Trump’s team did not specify who exactly had been targeted.

However, some Republicans have spoken out about the terrifying incidents.

New York Republican Elise Stefanik, nominated as the next US ambassador to the United Nations

Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee for administrator of the Environment Protection Agency

John Ratcliffe, the nominee for CIA director

Pete Hegseth, the nominee for secretary of defence

