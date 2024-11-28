Baltasar 'Bello' Ebang Engonga, a great-nephew of Equatorial Guinea’s President Obiang, is imprisoned on embezzlement charges, not for the intim'ate videos that surfaced online

The government condemned the videos as an attack on the nation's moral values, but the real question of who leaked them remains unanswered

The women involved, who consented to private recordings, are now victims of public shaming and mental distress

The tale of Baltasar ‘Bello’ Ebang Engonga is one woven with the threads of scandal, political intrigue, and the stark realities of power in Equatorial Guinea.

Engonga, a great-nephew of President Obiang and former director of the agency charged with combating financial crime and corruption, finds himself in the infamous Black Beach prison.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga case

Engonga's charges stem not from the videos that emerged online, but from allegations of embezzlement—an accusation carrying the heavy weight of political maneuvering.

It is within these videos, posted by shadowy figures likely threatened by Engonga’s political aspirations, that the first layer of his story unfolds.

Intimate videos scandal Equatorial Guinea

The tapes, extracted from his seized computers, depict acts far from criminal. No r'ape, no paedoph'ilia, just a man in intima'te moments, now weaponized against him.

In an almost theatrical display, the government condemned the videos as an affront to the nation's moral and ethical values.

The Vice-President and First Lady’s statements painted Engonga as a depraved individual, whose actions were supposedly corroding the very fabric of society.

This narrative, carefully crafted, diverted attention from a critical question: who ordered the release of these tapes?

Equatorial Guinea embezzlement scandal

This pivotal question, one that could ascend the corridors of power, remains conspicuously unanswered.

The scandal, thus, serves as both a political weapon and a smokescreen, masking deeper issues within the regime.

Online reactions, filled with chauvinistic applause for Engonga and condemnation for the women, also shows a societal fault line.

Govt Files Fresh Lawsuit Against Equatorial Guinea Man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Equatorial Guinea has filed a lawsuit against Baltasar Engonga.

The former director general of the country’s National Financial Investigation Agency was alleged to have been involved in misconduct in connection with a tape scandal.

