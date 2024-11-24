A video suggesting that Baltasar Ebang Engonga has returned to his social life following his viral videos is trending online

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the government of Equatorial Guinea filed a lawsuit against Baltasar Ebang Engonga over his action

The trending video of Baltasar Ebang Engonga has once again ignited reactions from many Nigerians and celebrities

A circulating video on social media showing Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former Director General of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency, back to his social life after going viral online a few weeks ago has stirred reactions.

The trending video was said to have been captured after his release from jail.

Baltasar Engonga reportedly released from detention. Credit: BaltasarEgonga_, Baltasar Engonga

In the video, Engonga was seen relaxing with a smile while several voices were heard in the background.

A caption on the video read, "Our boss is back to the office, officially."

Recall that Equatorial Guinea filed a lawsuit against Engonga over his misconduct which trended for days on the Nigerian social media space.

The Equatorial Guinea man became the centre of a major scandal this year when over 400 videos of him in a compromising situation with women surfaced online.

Reaction on Baltasar Ebang Engonga's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens, including actor Ijebu and comedian Efe Warri Boy

ijebuuofficial:

"Our hero."

efewarriboy3:

"The man hold plenty secrets for hand. Dem know say. Him go sing."

rosythrone:

"He’s always around women, is he the head of women affairs."

ojoleeh_pictures:

"New styles loading."

mheenarh__:

"The aunty wey dey do the video can’t wait for her turn. She’s so happy he is out."

richlamba_:

"Daddy welcome back I’m proud son of you."

obaksolo:

"This man get the whole Equatorial Guinea for him Palm."

Baltasar Engonga remanded in prison

Legit.ng previously reported that Engonga was remanded in prison over his misconduct.

The videos were discovered during an impromptu search of Engonga’s home and office by ANIF officials over fraud allegations.

The former senior government official was reportedly remanded in Malabo’s Black Beach Prison after he was arrested for alleged fraud.

