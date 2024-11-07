As leaked tapes of Baltasar Engonga continue to go viral, people from all walks of life have reacted to the trend.

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Legit.ng highlights five remarkable things people have said concerning the Equatorial Guinea man

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar Engonga, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Baltasar was under investigation for alleged corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Marriage counsellor and Reverend father react to Baltasar's leaked tapes.

Here are five things people said about Baltasar's leaked tapes:

1. Woman says ladies should respect themselves before blaming men

Speaking on Baltasar Engonga's viral videos, a woman, Esther Betty Favour, said ladies have made themselves available for men to disrespect.

In a Facebook post, the woman gave her take on the trending issue and advised ladies on self-worth.

She said before ladies start to blame men, they should respect themselves and not become too available.

Her words:

“It highlights a bigger issue: before we start blaming men and pointing fingers, let’s be real ladies, we’ve made ourselves too available!”

2. Reverend Father tells those watching leaked videos to repent

A Nigerian reverend father, Kelvin Ugwu, told those who watch the leaked videos of Baltasar Engonga to repent from their sins.

Reverend father who reacted to Baltasar's videos, Kelvin Ugwu.

He said those who watched the videos were the same as the actors in the video.

While addressing them, he said:

It is interesting how you that watched the Equatorial videos, not by accident in a way that you quickly removed it, but you really sat down, begged for them or downloaded them and watched 1, 2, 3, 4 and counting. . . Yet you feel you are morally superior to all the actors in the videos.”

The Catholic priest said that they sinned differently and should not think themselves superior to Baltasar and the women in the leaked tapes.

3. Lady slams men hyping Baltasar over leaked tapes

A Nigerian lady's reaction to the scandal was centred on men who blamed the women involved in the leaked tapes.

In an X post by @IsaiahSandra4 on X, the lady slammed men who blamed the women and hyped Baltasar.

She said they should instead "drag" the finance boss for deceiving the women.

4. Marriage counsellor knocks men judging their wives over leaked tapes

A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Esther Usetim, knocked men using the leaked videos of Baltasar Engonga to judge their wives.

Marriage counsellor who reacted to leaked tapes. Esther Usetim.

Speaking on the trending scandal, the marriage counsellor said not all women were promiscuous.

She said:

“A lot of married men have started using the Equatorial Guinea businessman s£x scandal story to judge their wives. Bros, if you married an unfaithful woman, deal with it.”

The woman also said that if a man's wife was promiscuous, it didn't mean another person's wife had the same trait.

5. Woman shares how Baltasar's leaked tapes humbled some people

A Nigerian woman, Adeyinka Tobiloba, shared how the Equatorial Guinea official's leaked tapes with women humbled some set of people.

She said that the scandal would humble people who attack unmarried ladies.

The woman added that some tag unmarried ladies as worthless, but their wives may be doing worse behind closed doors.

Baltasar: Woman asks three questions

In a related story, A Nigerian lady on Facebook, Ebere Jane Agbi, asked three questions and sought answers.

While reacting to Baltasar Engonga's viral videos, she wondered how such negative news made him famous.

She said no one knew about Baltasar's rise to fame and fortune before the leaked tape news went viral.

