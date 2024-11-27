Delta State Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, survived a tragic boat accident that claimed five lives in Warri South on November 22, 2024

The mishap, involving a near collision, left six injured and 20 passengers still missing, sparking calls for a thorough investigation

Guwor, deeply shaken, has extended condolences to victims' families and urged authorities to enhance waterway safety measures

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, has been confirmed as one of the survivors of a tragic boat accident in Warri South Local Government Area on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The accident claimed five lives, left six injured, and resulted in 20 passengers still unaccounted for.

Boat mishap in Delta state

The incident occurred while Guwor was traveling from Warri to Asaba after meeting with constituents.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, the boat nearly collided with another vessel, leading to the devastating loss of lives and multiple casualties.

Guwor, though unharmed, remains deeply shaken by the incident.

“Mr speaker is deeply saddened by the tragic boat mishap that occurred over the weekend along Bennett Island River in Warri South-west local government area of Delta State, in which he was involved but miraculously survived. Unfortunately, five precious lives were lost in the incident.”

The Speaker also lauded the swift actions of rescue teams and medical personnel at the scene, thanking God for sparing his life and those of other survivors.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accident to prevent future occurrences and improve the safety of waterway travelers.

This tragic incident has cast a spotlight on the safety of water transportation in Delta State, a vital mode of travel in the region.

Stakeholders are now urging authorities to prioritize stricter safety regulations and improved infrastructure to avoid a recurrence of such a catastrophe.

