Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya has banned local council chairmen from issuing land titles in newly designated urban zones to streamline land allocation

The order designates areas within 20 km of Gombe and 15 km of Kwami and Yamaltu-Deba as urban

The policy aims to support urban development and prevent delays in government projects caused by improper land allocations

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has issued a directive barring local government chairmen from granting land titles in areas identified as urban zones.

The decision comes as part of a new executive order to expand the state's urban area and streamline land allocation processes.

Samanja Bappayo Maudo, the Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA), announced at a press conference, explaining the new executive order.

He revealed that the order designates areas within 20 kilometres of Gombe’s local government headquarters and 15 kilometres of Kwami and Yamaltu-Deba as urban areas, Leadership reported.

Inuwa: Only state government can allocate land in urban areas

Maudo stressed that only the state government now has the authority to allocate or use land within these designated zones.

Local government chairmen and district heads are prohibited from issuing rights of occupancy unless expressly approved by the state government, Vanguard reported.

"In the exercise of the powers conferred upon his excellency by section 3 of the Land Use Act of 1978, his excellency Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, governor of Gombe State, hereby makes the following orders," Maudo said.

He continued, outlining the restrictions:

“From the commencement of this order, no local government chairman or individual is allowed to grant land rights or allocate undeveloped land within the newly designated urban areas."

Policy aims to facilitate development, says Hassan

Kabiru Usman Hassan, Director General of the Gombe State Geographic Information System (GOGIS), explained that the policy is designed to support the state’s urban expansion and ensure the smooth execution of development projects.

Hassan noted that indiscriminate land allocations had caused delays in government projects due to compensation issues.

"This policy will help the government execute projects without the hitches of compensating for lands that have already been allocated improperly," Hassan said.

