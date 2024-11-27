The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by Governor Babajide of Lagos against the EFCC

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the court struck over the suit after Sanwo's counsel sought the discontinuation of the suit

Earlier, the court fixed November 26 for further hearing of the suit, bordering on fundamental rights of the governor

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suit was struck out after Sanwo-Olu's counsel, Gbenga Femi Akande, moved a motion for the discontinuance of the case. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik had initially fixed November 26 for further mention in the case.

Why the court dismissed Sanwo-Olu's suit

The Sun reported that the court decided to strike out the suit on October 31 after Sanwo-Olu withdrew the case. However, there was a mild drama in court on November 26, as the EFCC's lawyer, Hadiza Afegbua, appeared in court only to discover that the case had been struck out. Afegbua was reportedly disappointed and refused to speak to journalists.

Sanwo-Olu filed the suit against the EFCC, alleging that the agency had threatened to arrest, detain, and prosecute him after his tenure as governor. The governor sought an order restraining the EFCC from harassing, intimidating, or prosecuting him in connection with his tenure as governor. However, the EFCC countered that the governor's claims were speculative and that the agency had not taken any steps to encroach on his rights.

The EFCC had also argued that Sanwo-Olu's suit was an attempt to prevent the agency from performing its statutory duties. The agency had urged the court not to grant the reliefs sought by the governor. With the suit struck out, whether the EFCC will take any further action against Sanwo-Olu remains to be seen.

